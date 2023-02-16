WATCH Salman Khan grooving with Chota Bhaijaan Abdu Rozik on his popular song O O Jaane Jaana

Abdu Rozik, known as Chota Bhaijaan has become a household name post his stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16. However, Abdu voluntarily exited Bigg Boss 16 owing to his prior professional commitments. Born and brought up in Tajikistan, Abdu is a Tajik singer, musician, blogger, and boxer by profession and is now one of the popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. During his tenure in Bigg Boss 16, Abdu won the hearts of the masses with his cute looks and down-to-earth behaviour and also formed a close bond with co-contestants Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare. Recently, he shared a dance video with Salman Khan and fans can’t stop praising them. Abdu Rozik dances with Salman Khan

Taking to his Twitter handle, Abdu Rozik shared a dance video where he was seen grooving with Bigg Boss 16’s host Salman Khan on his hit number ‘O O Jaane Jaana.’ In the second video, the latter was seen holding Abdu in his arms and the duo were enjoying the song. Sharing the video, Abdu wrote ‘O oh jane jana! Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan.’ As soon as he shared the video, netizens reacted to it. One of them wrote, “Abdu ka career ban gya”, while another one said, “Wahhh chota bhaijann x bada bhaijaan.” However, another fan commented “real salman khan off the camera.”

Abdu Rozik’s work Post his eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Abdu launched his new song 'Pyaar' in Mumbai on January 15. The event took place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai. On the professional front, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik goes outside Mannat to meet Shah Rukh Khan, shares a video