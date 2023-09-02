WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan says he wants to work with Ridhi Dogra again after Jawan, and her reaction is priceless

Ridhi Dogra is among the most talented and versatile actresses in the entertainment industry. She has a massive fan following owing to her talent. Ridhi is currently riding high on success as she is all set to feature in Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Jawan. Ridhi's involvement in one of Indian cinema's biggest projects has ignited immense curiosity among fans. The actress is currently attending promotional events with the Jawan star cast ahead of the film's release. She recently shared a glimpse of the event where Shah Rukh Khan's statement left her speechless.

Shah Rukh Khan says he wants to work with Ridhi Dogra again:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ridhi Dogra shared a video from the promotional event of Jawan that happened in Chennai. In this clip, we see Shah Rukh Khan spilling the beans about her character in the film. He humorously remarked, "Ridhi Dogra, who is unfortunately playing my mother, but in the next film, we will work something out age-wise." We see Ridhi extremely excited and surprised after hearing King Khan's statement and tries her best to control her excitement.

Sharing this video, Ridhi wrote, "है खूबसूरत ये पल सब कुछ रहा है बदल सपने हकीकत में जो ढल रहे हैं When you swim in an ocean of emotions. As an artist. As a person. And as a fan. The emotions mix up like the lyrics of suraj hua madham So excited as a fan I feel हर existing show में एक ticket book कर लूँ! Jawan Advance Booking is open. Link is in my bio. Thank you @trendingdancefamily @riz_parveen for so sweetly capturing this unforgettable day in Chennai. Thanks team for being with me. @amit_as99 @rahul_sharma221 @makeupnhairbyankita."

Watch Ridhi Dogra's video here-

About Jawan:

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Atlee. It also marks Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Besides, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The movie also features pivotal roles played by Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, and others. Additionally, actress Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance. Jawan will be released in theatres on 7th September 2023.

