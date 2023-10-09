WATCH: Shaheer Sheikh goes river rafting in Rishikesh; shares his amazing experience on social media

Shaheer Sheikh, the immensely popular actor known for his exceptional talent and charismatic presence, recently embarked on a thrilling river rafting adventure in the picturesque town of Rishikesh. The heartthrob of the showbiz industry, who is gearing up for his next big project alongside Kriti Sanon and Kajol in the movie Do Patti, took to social media to share his exhilarating experience with fans and followers. The actor confirmed the news with Pinkvilla exclusively. Shaheer, who hails from the hills of Jammu seems to be in Uttarakhand for the shoot of Do Patti.

Shaheer Sheikh embarks on thrilling river rafting adventure in Rishikesh

Last night, Shaheer Sheikh treated his fans to a series of captivating photos and videos from his Rishikesh expedition. In his caption, he expressed his gratitude to those who arranged the adventure and labeled the day as one to remember. He wrote, "What an amazing experience!! Thank you @craig.macrae @katjahopkins @istockaction for arranging the whole thing... definitely a day to remember. #riverRafting #rishikesh #HarHarGange." Shaheer Sheikh's social media posts showcased the breathtaking beauty of the Ganges River and the adrenaline-pumping moments of his river rafting escapade. The images and videos captured the actor's excitement and joy as he navigated the river's rapids, creating a buzz among his fans and followers.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's social media post here:

Fans of Shaheer Sheikh flooded the comment section of his posts, expressing their admiration and enthusiasm for the actor's adventurous spirit. Many praised him for living life to the fullest and having the courage to embark on such thrilling journeys. Some fans couldn't contain their excitement and shared heart emojis, while others commented with words of encouragement and support. One user wrote, "Oh wow really happy to see you enjoying your life in your own way @shaheernsheikh thanks you so much for sharing this with us!" Another commented, "I love this adventurous sidee of yourss soo happyyy too see you having FUN Bawseeee Loveee youuuu." "Ohhh bhai sahab bahut mazzzzeeeee," reads another comment.

Check out some of the comments on the post here:

Meanwhile, according to sources, Shaheer Sheikh has already started shooting for Do Patti where he will be seen alongside Bollywood beauties Kajol and Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: PIC: Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmine Bhasin hospitalised; Here's why