WATCH: Shararat actors Karanvir Bohra, Shruti Seth, Aditi Malik and more reunite; Fans demand season 2

Popular actor Karanvir Bohra is one of the prominent names in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. The actor has maintained an active social media presence and often shares glimpses of his persona and professional life. Recently the actor reunited with co-stars from Shararat and shared a glimpse of the reunion with their fans. For the unversed, Shararat – Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat was a little magical cum comedy show which narrated the story of three women.

Karanvir Bohra took to his social media handle and shared a reel along with his Shararat co-stars Shruti Seth, Aditi Malik , Simple Kaul, and Harsh Vasishth. In this clip, we see Karanvir, Aditi, Simple, and Harsh ignoring Shruti for making a reel. After this, the actress chants the famous dialogue from Shararat “Shring wring sharvaling bhoot bhavisya vartamaan badling” after which small magic happens and everyone is seen wearing hats. Sharing this hilarious clip, Karanvir Bohra wrote, "When your mates dont want to make reels, but enjoy the end result never the less....I love you guys #shararatforever @shru2kill @simplekaul @additemalik @harshvasishth."

Watch the video here-

This video left netizens amazed and they flooded Karanvir's comment section with their amazing comments. Fans also demanded the second season of this amazing show. While one fan wrote, "Common guys... bring back shararat S2! Public ki demand puri karo!! another user wrote, "We want season 2 of shararat."

Karanvir Bohra's personal life:

Karanvir Bohra tied the knot with model VJ Teejay Sidhu on 3 November 2006. In June 2016, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. On 19 October 2016, Karanvir and Teejay became parents of twin girls and named them Raya Bella Bohra and Vienna Bohra. On 28 August 2020, the couple was on cloud nine when they announced that they will be embracing parenthood again. On 16 December 2020, they became parents to a third daughter named Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra.

About Shararat:

Shararat – Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat was a little magical cum comedy show which narrated the story of three women. Three women, each from different generations are blessed with some magical powers. “Shring wring sharvaling bhoot bhavisya vartamaan badling” is their famous dialogue. The show starred Farida Jalal, Shoma Anand, Mahesh Thakur, Poonam Narula, Eva Grover, Shruti Seth, Addite Shirwaikar, Harsh Vashisht, Simple Kaul, Karanvir Bohra in pivotal roles. Shararat – Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat aired from 2003 to 2006 on Star Plus.