On May 18, 2024, veteran actress Farida Jalal celebrated her 74th birthday. On this special day, the respected star received heartfelt love and wishes from her fans, co-stars, and close ones. To make her day even more special, Karanvir Bohra and Simple Kaul, who worked with Farida Jalal in the early 20s show Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat, surprised the veteran actor.

Karanvir Bohra-Simple Kaul celebrate Farida Jalal's birthday

Karanvir Bohra and Simple Kaul reached Farida Jalal's house with a cake to celebrate her 74th birthday. Taking to their social media handles, Karanvir and Simple shared a heartwarming video of the birthday celebration. In this clip, Farida Jalal is delighted as she cuts the cake and feeds it to everyone. We also see Karanvir's daughter Veinna present at the get-together.

Watch their video here-

Sharing this video on his social media account, Karanvir praised Farida Jalal for her performance in Heeramandi as he wished her on her special day.

Karanvir Bohra wrote, "The sweetest and the cutest magical #nani #faridajalal we love you happy happy birthday You were awesome in #heeramandi as #qudsia begun, but you woo always be our beloved #nani we missed you @shru2kill @additemalik @harshvasishth P.s. and honestly if it wasn’t for Simple we would have never found Faridaji’s house." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In the caption section of this post, Simple Kaul revealed the hilarious story of how they found Farida Jalal's house. She wrote, "Your P.S note Don’t forget to mention that u were fighting with me to look for her house standing right outside her door."

Check out her caption here-

Sharing more glimpses from the celebration, Simple wrote, "When we went with cake to our favourite Nani Faridaji for her birthday, she was so thrilled and so were we & Not to be missed Vienna @twinbabydiaries is sleeping while standing @karanvirbohra."

Take a look at the PIC here-

Other Shararat actors Shruti Seth, Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, and Harsh Vasishth missed the surprise birthday celebration.

Speaking about Farida Jalal, the actress recently won hearts again after playing the role of Qudsia Begum in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's hit web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

About Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat

Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat was a fictional show that aired from 2003 to 2006 and was a huge hit. The show revolved around the lives of three fairies Sushma (Fairda Jalal), Radha (Poonam Narula), and Jiya (Shruti Seth), and how they resolve their life obstacles with magic.

Due to its unique storyline, the show instantly grabbed attention and became the audience's favorite. Shararat also starred Shoma Anand, Mahesh Thakur, and more in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra REVEALS his character details; to play a cop for first time