Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, has been a part of Shark Tank India since its inception. The Businesswoman gives valuable insights to aspiring entrepreneurs and has invested in so many startups so far.

Vineeta Singh remains active on social media and updates her fans about her professional and personal life. Recently, she shared a touching video on social media, highlighting the invaluable role of mentors in her life.

Vineeta Singh shares video for her mentors

The co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics took to her Instagram handle and delved into the impact mentors have had on her journey. Reading a touching letter from her professor at IIT Madras, she couldn't hold back her emotions, reflecting on the debt of gratitude she feels towards those who guided her.

She wrote in the caption, “We are who we are because of our mentors, but it’s impossible to thank them enough! Can never pay them back, but can we at least try paying them forward?”

In the video, she wrote, “We can never pay back our mentors. But Can we pay it forward?” The video showcased her pictures with several entrepreneurs of startup companies in which she has invested.

Fan reactions

As soon as Vineeta Singh uploaded the video, fans filled the comment section. A fan wrote, “You are an inspiration, @vineetasng. The teary eyes show how grateful and thankful you are. It will be an honor to work under your mentorship.” Another user commented, “Your massive support has brought me out of struggle. You are thoroughly an amazing woman.”

About Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India season 3 premiered on January 22, introducing six new judges to join the returning panel from the previous season. Among the new judges were Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Additionally, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain had also featured in earlier seasons.

