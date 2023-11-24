WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill celebrates mother's birthday THIS way; treats fan with candid video

Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts with her charming and bubbly personality. After earning a breakthrough from her participation in Bigg Boss 13, the actress was seen in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming. She is currently enjoying her success in the industry, thereby making huge waves. Well, Shehnaaz keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous looks on social media. The actress recently dropped a candid video wishing her mother a happy birthday. Here's how she celebrated.

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates mom's birthday

Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill shared a short clip on social media, enjoying a fun time as she celebrates her mother's birthday. The video shows the actress' mom in a happy mood as Shehnaaz creates a lively environment around her. What steals the limelight is Gill's dance on a sofa and taking her mom to cut the birthday cake.

Captioning the video, Shehnaaz wrote, "Happy birthday to my mother."

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's video for her mother:

The moment when she cuts the cake is just so adorable. Further, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress hugs her mom, giving out a heartwarming moment for fans. The simple yet overwhelming midnight birthday celebration did not go unnoticed by fans. As Shehnaaz makes her mom dance and groove during the celebration, it gives an entertaining start to her mom's birthday.

Fans shower birthday wishes on Shehnaaz Gill's mother

After the video was posted on Shehnaaz Gill's social media, fans reacted in an adorable manner. They not only wished her mother but also lauded the two by calling them a "Beautiful duo." One of the fans wrote, "Wishing the joy, peace, happiness, and long life always. Happy birthday Mumma Gill. Beautiful duo mother and daughter."

Another comment read, "Happy birthday to Mama Gill, God bless you forever. Further, renowned filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor also wished Shehnaaz's mom on her special day. Commenting on the unseen video, the International Emmy Directorate Award 2023 awardee wrote, "Happy birthday mam (red heart emoji)."

Look at some of the wishes:

