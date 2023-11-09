WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill escapes to mountains, radiates joy in new candid video

Shehnaaz Gill, the talented actress known for her lovely personality and acting talent, took to social media to share a glimpse of her recent mountain retreat. The actress, who has been immersed in work for the past few months, decided to take a well-deserved break in the serene mountains. Her fans are delighted to see videos and pictures of her travel.

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys break in the mountains

In a video uploaded today, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen soaking up in the beauty of nature, accompanied by a caption that reflects her outlook on life. The caption reads, "Life is a mountain of solvable problems and I enjoy that." The video captures different moments of her mountain escapade, showcasing the actress' good times.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's video here:

In the video, one clip features Shehnaaz running along the winding mountain roads, her carefree spirit evident in every move. Another scene shows her approaching a group of horses against the breathtaking backdrop of the mountains. The video also includes a delightful moment of Shehnaaz relishing local cuisine at a charming dhaba. The video is proof that she is enjoying the authentic mountain experience.

The location of Shehnaaz's escapade remains undisclosed. The actress's fashion sense is on point in the video, as she sports a chic ensemble, donning a black puffer jacket paired with a black tee, grey beanie, and black tights, perfectly blending style with comfort in the cold weather.

Shehnaaz always maintained an active presence on social media. Yesterday, Shehnaaz treated her followers to a series of breathtaking photos from her mountain trip. The caption accompanying the photos read, "Evolving in sync with mother earth."

Shehnaaz Gill had a productive year and the actress takes vacations as seriously as her work. In May this year, she was in Thailand for a good time by the seaside. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this year. Most recently, she was seen in Thank You For Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

