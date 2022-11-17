WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her killer dance moves as she shakes a leg on 'Zingaat' with her team

Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction! The diva has been the talk of the town lately owing to her talent, unfiltered attitude, and gorgeous looks. Needless to say, she can easily win hearts in whatever she does, and we are not at all complaining! Shehnaaz is quite an optimistic human being who believes in living life to the fullest and never fails to cheer up the people around her. She is one of the most down-to-earth actresses in the showbiz world and has a cordial relationship with many celebrities from the industry. Known for her fun-filled nature, Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following who shower their tremendous love on her.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill channeled her inner dancer and accompanied her team to dance to the hit Marathi song Zingaat. In the video shared, we can see Shehnaaz shaking a leg, and performing the hook step with her team members and enjoying the moment. This behind-the-scenes video shot in her vanity van was truly a delight for her fans. Decked up in a pastel blue dress, the actress looks beautiful as she grooves along with her dance partners.

Watch the video here-

Shehnaaz Gill's professional commitments:

After her successful stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz starred in a few Punjabi films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka, in 2019. The actress was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress can also be seen making guest appearances on many shows and is also spotted attending screenings of films.

Along with this, Shehnaaz Gill is venturing into the talk show and recently launched her chat show named ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’ on her Youtube channel. The first guest on her show was Rajkumar Rao, who appeared on the show to promote his film 'Monica O My Darling'. Shehnaaz and Rajkumar had a fun chat, and fans showered immense love on the video.