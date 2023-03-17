WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill makes a stylish appearance in an orange bodycon dress at a movie screening

The audience's favorite star Shehnaaz Gill continues to make headlines with her fashion and talent. Be it modeling, singing, acting, hosting, or rapping, Shehnaaz nailed it all like a pro and has become a role model for many. Lately, her glamorous photos in stunning outfits have been making a noise on the internet. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, Shehnaaz Gill has been severing some major fashion goals that will leave you amazed. Recently, the actress made a stylish appearance at a movie screening and we are just in awe of her beauty.

Shehnaaz Gill makes a stylish appearance at movie screening

In a video shared by papz, we can see Shehnaaz arriving in style at the movies screening of Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato. Many renowned faces from the showbiz world were snapped at the event but Shehnaaz really caught our eyes. The actress was seen donning an orange bodycon dress and looked stunning as she flaunted her curves. Her makeup was minimal and she tied her hair in a bun which looked perfect with the attire. Moreover, she accessorised her look with a golden hoop. Overall, she looked no less than a supermodel as she posed for the lenses.

Check out the video here

Shehnaaz Gill’s work

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill stops her performance for Azaan call during an event; Fans praise her gesture