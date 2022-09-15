WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill reveals she has big line-up after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, says '4-5 movie aa rahi hai'

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the known faces in the showbiz world and rose to fame after her stint in Salman Khan's hit show Bigg Boss 13. Post that, success kissed her feet and the actress went to endorse some reputed brands on social media and signed numerous projects. Now, Shehnaaz is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood debut film titled 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' She recently attended her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Sidharth Nigam's birthday bash in Mumbai.

At the celebration, Shehnaaz made a stylish appearance in a denim jacket that she donned with a white bustier top and denim jeans. She was surrounded by paparazzi as she was reaching the venue. On her way, one of the paparazzi questioned about her upcoming film and asked her when is it releasing. To this, Shehnaaz replied, “Kaun si wali movie? 4-5 aa rahi hain (Which one are you talking about? I have 4-5 films lined up)." Thus, the actress confirmed that she has more exciting projects lined up and is all set to shine on the big screen.