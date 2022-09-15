WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill reveals she has big line-up after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, says '4-5 movie aa rahi hai'
Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'
Shehnaaz Gill is one of the known faces in the showbiz world and rose to fame after her stint in Salman Khan's hit show Bigg Boss 13. Post that, success kissed her feet and the actress went to endorse some reputed brands on social media and signed numerous projects. Now, Shehnaaz is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood debut film titled 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' She recently attended her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Sidharth Nigam's birthday bash in Mumbai.
At the celebration, Shehnaaz made a stylish appearance in a denim jacket that she donned with a white bustier top and denim jeans. She was surrounded by paparazzi as she was reaching the venue. On her way, one of the paparazzi questioned about her upcoming film and asked her when is it releasing. To this, Shehnaaz replied, “Kaun si wali movie? 4-5 aa rahi hain (Which one are you talking about? I have 4-5 films lined up)." Thus, the actress confirmed that she has more exciting projects lined up and is all set to shine on the big screen.
Shehnaaz Gill's career:
Shehnaaz began her career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz Gill is also a good singer. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.
About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:
Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' The film features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Speaking of Shehnaaz, reportedly she will be seen romancing popular actor-singer, Jassie Gill. It is also said that Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma in this film. Along with Siddharth Nigam, it is reported that Palak Tiwari has also been roped in to play an important role. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is being helmed by Farhad Samji. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Films and is slated to release at the end of 2022.
