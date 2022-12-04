WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill shares teaser of her new song ‘Ghani Syaani’ with MC Square

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the popular names in the entertainment industry. She received wider recognition and fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She has a huge fan following on social media. Well, Shehnaaz will be soon seen in a never seen before avatar in a song ‘Ghani Syaani.’ She will feature beside rapper and singer MC Square. The teaser video of the track was unveiled recently and the chemistry between the two is just perfect. Just after the teaser was shared, fans are going gaga over her three different looks in the song.

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram and dropped the teaser of her upcoming track ‘Ghani Syaani’. She is looking royal and sensational in the teaser. She captioned the post, “The much awaited banger Ghani Syaani’s teaser is here.....Full video will be out on 5th December at 11am only on @playdmf YouTube Channel Subscribe to @playdmfofficial YouTube channel. Get ready for the December Blast with @mcsquare7000 and @shehnaazgill.”

About song ‘Ghani Syaani’

The song is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann, lyrics are penned by MC Square. The music in the number is given by Rajat Nagpal. Shot in Rajasthan, the full song will be released on December 5.

Shehnaaz Gill’s work front

The actress will make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-comedy also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh. She was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh.