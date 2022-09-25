WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill sings 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai' in her melodious voice; Asks fans 'Kaisa laga'

Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-known celebrities in the showbiz world and rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress is a fans' favorite celebrity and receives immense love from her fans for her acting skills and down-to-earth behavior. Along with winning hearts with her talent, Shehnaaz also manages to shine with her amazing fashion sense and has got the town talking. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her.

Shehnaaz Gill is a fabulous singer and she often treats her fans by singing songs in her melodious voice. Her Instagram handle has many videos of her singing beautiful Bollywood songs. Today, again the diva dropped a video as she sings Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi's song 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai'. Shehnaaz looks pretty in a simple pink kurta and has kept her makeup subtle. Sharing this video, Shehnaaz captioned, "Kaisa laga yeh song??".