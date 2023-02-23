WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill stops her performance for Azaan call during an event; Fans praise her 'gesture'

The audience's favorite star Shehnaaz Gill continues to make headlines with her fashion and talent. Be it modeling, singing, acting, hosting, or rapping, Shehnaaz nailed it all like a pro and has become a role model for many. Lately, her glamorous photos in stunning outfits have been making a noise on the internet. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, Shehnaaz Gill has been severing some major fashion goals that will leave you amazed. From quirky prints and stylish outfits to eye-catching traditional looks, she has not been afraid to experiment with them, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. Recently, the actress attended an award show and what happened during the event really impressed her fans. Shehnaaz Gill stopped her performance for Azaan call

In a video shared by the paps, Shehnaaz was called onto the stage and asked to sing but before she started, the Azaan call began. The actress then paused and bowed her down in respect and continued her song after it got over. In no time did the video went viral and fans called her a pure and good-hearted person and appreciated her gesture of being considerate and respectful about other’s beliefs. A user wrote ‘This is called respect and I have always seen her and prayed in front of the church chapel too when she went to Goa for a shoot. She always respects irrespective of the religion’, while another one commented ‘Thank you #ShehnaazGill for giving respect to all the people and all the religions of our country.’ Check out the video here

Shehnaaz Gill’s work On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.

