WATCH: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar on parental duties; New parents clicked outside clinic

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar tied the knot in 2018, and their love story has been adored by fans. Their on-screen chemistry and real-life romance have made them one of television's most beloved couples. Now, with the arrival of their baby, their joy has multiplied, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates and adorable moments from the family. The duo has already received an outpouring of love and congratulations from their friends, colleagues, and fans across social media platforms.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar spotted outside clinic

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's journey as new parents has just begun, and it seems they are already engrossed in their newfound parental duties. They were spotted outside a clinic at Bandra on Monday morning. The couple looked radiant and elated as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives. A video that captured the moment shows Shoaib Ibrahim carrying the baby in his arms wrapped in a yellow blanket. Dipika, who looked stunning in a casual outfit, appeared to be glowing with the joy of motherhood. Shoaib, on the other hand, sported a beaming smile as he carefully carried their little one in his arms. The couple posed for the paparazzi before making their way to their car.

Watch Dipika and Shoaib's video here:

Dipika and Shoaib's child

Dipika and Shoaib have named their baby boy 'Ruhaan'. A few days back, Shoaib shared a vlog on his TouTube channel where he announced the name of the boy. Shoaib informed that Ruhaan's name was suggested by Dipika and they often addressed him by his name even before they had officially announced the name of their little one.

On the professional front, Shoaib Ibrahim is busy with his show Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga. On the other hand, Dipika is enjoying motherhood and taking a break from her career. The Sasural Simar Ka actress shared that she might or might not return to television screens.

