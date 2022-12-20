WATCH: Shraddha Arya pens a birthday wish for Dheeraj Dhoopar: HERE's what she wrote

Dheeraj Dhoopar is known as one of the most well-known and talented actors in the entertainment fraternity. Dheeraj celebrates his birthday today, December 19, and on this occasion, celebs and friends have taken to their Instagram handles to wish the actor. At present, the actor is in London but has been receiving wishes from his friends on social media. Many have penned heartfelt birthday wishes for Dheeraj by sharing their best memories with him. Shraddha Arya's wish for Dheeraj Dhoopar:

Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback video with Dheeraj from their show Kundali Bhagya. In this video, Shraddha and Dheeraj are seen shooting for a dance sequence. Sharing this clip, Shraddha wrote, "Badi Choti Si Thi Mulakaat… But Forever Rahegi Yaad!!! Many Happy Returns Of The Day You Gorgeous Being! May You Always Find Enough Reasons To Keep Flashing Your Naughty Smile. Happiest Birthday My Kinda Crazy, @dheerajdhoopar !!"

Vinny Arora wishes Dheeraj Dhoopar: Taking to her Instagram handle, Vinny Arora penned a heartfelt note for the love of her life. She wrote, "Taking your birthday as an another opportunity to express my love for you publicly .. there’s no one like you baby, a heart of gold & a face that reflects just that. Some days you’re so childlike & others, our knight in shining armour. Your babies might no be able to tell you just as yet but you’re the best dad they could ask for .. while I can, I want to tell you that we love you immensely & feel so grateful for your existence, you badass guy yet the nicest man Happiest birthday my forever love." Along with this note, Vinny also shared two love-dipped photos with Dheeraj.

Celebs like Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Kanika Mann, and others have also wished Dheeraj Dhoopar on his birthday.

On the professional front, Dheeraj Dhoopar is presently busy with his show titled Sherdil Shergill and is paired opposite Surbhi Chandna.

