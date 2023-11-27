WATCH: Shweta Tiwari wishes son Reyansh on his birthday with cutesy video; reveals her nickname for him

Actress Shweta Tiwari is celebrating her son Reyansh’s birthday today. The actress, mother to daughter to Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh is currently enjoying a family holiday in the hills. On her social media, she has been treating her fans to some amazing photos from the trip over the last few days.

Shweta Tiwari wishes her son on birthday

Just an hour back, Shweta Tiwari posted a video on her official Instagram handle to wish her son. The video starts with a clip of their gondola ride, where Shweta Tiwari shares the frame with her children. An excited Reyansh can be heard counting 3, 2, 1 to mark the start of the ride.

Uploading the video, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress penned a warm wish for her little one. She wrote, “To my dear son, on your birthday, I want you to know that you are loved and cherished more than words can say. Happy birthday pyaara MoMo!”

Here’s the post that Shweta Tiwari shared:

The video also features a few clips from the recent trip and other vacations they enjoyed before. It also shows a few candid moments between Shweta and Reyansh as the mother can be seen reading him a book in one clip, while in another she is seen eating french fries with him.

Elder sister Palak Tiwari is also seen in a few clips playing air hockey with her little brother in one, and spending family time in another.

Fans of the actress and a few of her industry friends showered their love on Reyansh and dropped birthday wishes for him. Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, “Happy birthday to the lil one.” Nidhi Uttam commented, “Happy birthday lil Reyaansh. loads of love & happiness.”

A few netizens commented how precious a mother and son’s bond is, and Shweta Tiwari is doing a great job raising her son. A fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Bachchaa. God Bless You.”

Check out some of the comments here:

