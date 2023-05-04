WATCH: Smriti Irani revisits her first-ever Ad on menstrual hygiene from 25 years ago; looks unrecognizable

Popular actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani is among the most talented celebrity in the entertainment industry. Smriti rose to stardom after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, wherein she essayed the lead role of Tulsi Virani. Her performance brought her overnight fame and she soon became a household name. Post this there was no looking back as she gained immense recognition and did several projects. Smriti then developed an interest in Politics and she is now the Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs.

Smriti Iran's new post:

Smriti has maintained an active social media presence and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. A few hours ago, Smriti shared a video of her first advertisement and the actress looks absolutely unrecognizable here. In the caption of this video, The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress wrote, "When your past ‘whispers’ ….25 years ago, my first ad ever for a big company. However, the subject was not a fancy one. Infact such was the product that many were averse to the assignment since a sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour based career for the model involved.

She further wrote, "Eager to start my stint in front of the camera I said yes ! After all why should a conversation re menstrual hygiene be taboo. Since then there has been ‘ no looking back ‘ #throwbackthursday p.s— yes I was thin ..ye yaad dilaane ki zaroorat nahi."

Watch the video here-

Celebs react:

As soon as this clip was up on the internet, celebs and fans flooded Smriti's comment section and praised her confidence. Nisha Rawal commented, "How raw and beautiful always a command on your thoughts and language," Mouni Roy wrote, "My beautiful smriti di," Aashka Goradia, Ashlesha Sawant, and others also dropped comments.

Smriti Irani's acting career:

Before stepping into the showbiz world, Smriti Irani was also a participant in the Miss India pageantry in 1998. This veteran star made her television debut in 2000 and went on to feature in successful shows. Smriti has proved her acting prowess in popular Television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan.

