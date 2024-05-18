The lovely actress Jasmin Bhasin has captivated the hearts of the audience with her bubbly personality and, of course, her style. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant, who is in a relationship with Aly Goni, has fulfilled her dream of buying a house in Mumbai in 2021.

In one of our first episodes of Pinkvilla Homes, Jasmin Bhasin, and her cuddly pets welcomed us and gave us a house tour.

What does home mean for Jasmin Bhasin?

As the actress opens the door with her dog in her arms and her cat on the floor, she shares with us what home means to her. She says, “Home for me is a place where aapka khud ka mann kare janeka (where you feel like going). A place that comforts you, where someone is waiting for you, and you can be just yourself.”

Jasmin Bhasin also adds that her pets wait for her at home and welcome her with cuddles and love. She can call any place her home as long as they are with her.

Inside Jasmin Bhasin’s vibrant house

Jasmin Bhasin's first house is a 2 BHK, which she designed with a lot of love and tried to fit all her dreams in the space. The entire house is done with fun colors and abstract and quirky prints on walls and furniture. She believes a house is an extension of one's personality.

The living room is very welcoming. It’s done in vibrant colors and furniture, with one wall and customized brick-patterned tiles. There’s a blue L-shaped sofa where Jasmin spends most of her time at home. A small bookshelf beside it hotels cookery books, since she loves cooking.

Canne furniture, a pink bar cabinet, macrame wall hanging, black and white chequered curtains, and some frames on the wall are carefully placed in the living room.

Keeping the needs of her furry friends in mind, there’s a cat scratcher and tree installed in the room.

Watch Jasmin Bhasin giving house tour here:

Next, Jasmin shows us the heart of the house– the kitchen. It’s very simple, neatly organized and clean, with lots of cabinets. She says she wants everything organized, so she always keeps everything in place.

The wooden door to the bedroom is decorated with mirrors. The actress’ bedroom features a poster bed, a wardrobe, and a small dressing table. One wall of the room features abstract art that shows foliage in line drawing. As she gave us the tour of the bedroom, she shared that she had always wanted a walk-in closet, but due to space constraints, she couldn’t fulfill her wish. But she hopes the next house she buys will have one.

There’s also a guest room complete with a cozy bed, a TV, and a balcony. She wants her guests to be comfortable, and the room has been designed keeping that in mind.

The actress says that one of the first thoughts she had in mind while buying a house was having a space that allows lots of natural light and air. For this reason, balconies inside the house were a must on her checklist.

The wall of inspiration

In her living room, a wall beside the television unit is decorated with posters of classic movies that have inspired the Bigg Boss 1 contestant at some point in life or taught her something. The posters include movies like The Shawshank Redemption, Pretty Woman, La La Land, Pursuit of Happiness, Joker, and Forrest Gump. among others.

On the TV unit, there are pretty frames of line drawings featuring Jasmin and her pets with quotes like, ‘Being a dog mom is my happily ever after.’ There are some photo frames of her and her family, reminding her of the happy moments of life.

Talking about the inspiration behind the cozy vibe of the house, Jasmin Bhasin shared that she didn’t want to overdo the interior and make it look like a five-star hotel. “Mere ghar mere jayesa lagey, colorful, vibrant, and fun (My house should look like me),” stated the actress.

Jasmin Bhasin’s favorite corner of the house

On one corner of the living room is a small cabinet with her awards on top of it and pictures of her pets hanging on the wall. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant introduces this as her favorite corner and says she needs to add her newly adopted cat, Kylie’s picture on the wall.

