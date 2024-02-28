Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma currently star in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. Viewers love their onscreen chemistry, and the two share a close bond off-screen, too. They are often seen having a fun time amidst the shoot. From pulling each other's legs to making fun videos, Sumbul and Mishkat give out major friendship goals. This time, the duo got stuck in traffic, and what they did to reach their destination is something that every Mumbaikar can relate to.

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma walk to beat Mumbai traffic

Mumbai is a city where getting stuck in traffic is a part of someone's daily life. When one escapes the crowd and busy roads in just a few minutes, which is no less than a miracle, one considers oneself lucky enough for the day. However, Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon's Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma had to face the traffic this morning.

After they sense that they might not reach their destination by traveling by car, Sumbul and Mishkat decide to get out of their car. The two opt to walk, beating the typical Mumbai traffic. While the actress seems excited about it, her co-actor feels exhausted just by listening that they must walk for 4 km. The Bigg Boss 16 fame took to her social media to share the incident with her fans.

Advertisement

In a video, she is heard saying, "So, aap logon ne meri story dekhi iske pehle ki, traffic bahut laga hua hai. Par itna traffic hai ki main aur Mishkat walk kar ke jaa rahe hain. Abhi humein 4 km chalna hai (So, you guys must have seen my previous story, there is a lot of traffic. There is so much traffic that I and Mishkat are walking. Now we have to walk 4 km)."

Have a look at the video:

About Sumbul Touqeer

She is best known for her portrayal of the titular character in Imlie. The actress rose to fame by participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. Apart from her work in the television industry, she appeared in Anubhav Sinha's film Article 15, which starred Ayushmann Khuranna.