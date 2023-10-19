WATCH: Sumbul Touqeer’s energetic dance moves with sister Saniya Touqeer on Khalasi is unmissable

Touqeer sisters Sumbul Touqeer and Saniya Touqeer share a great bond. Both are talented and often take to social media to upload photos and videos that reflect their sisterhood. In a recent social media post, the sisters performed on the trending song Khalasi. Sumbul is a great dancer and a little scrolling through her social media account will prove her talent.

Sumbul Touqeer dances with sister Saniya Touqeer

Just an hour back, Sumbul Touqeer took to social media and uploaded a video that showcases her and her sister, Saniya’s infectious energy as they dance on Aditya Gadhvi and Achint’s trending track Khalasi. The sisters mixed contemporary and classical moves and performed synchronized moves that left the netizens amazed. The mindblowing performance of the sister duo deserves all the attention.

Watch Sumbul Touqeer and Saniya Touqeer’s performance right here!

The video is uploaded with the caption, Khalasi. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant also gave credit to the choreographer. The two sisters are seen wearing matching white dhoti pants with colorful tops. While. Sumbul wore a red and blue fitted strapless top, her sister wore a three-quarter sleeved abstract print top. They both tied an orange and red dupatta to give the look an indo-western touch.

The Gujarati song, Khalasi is currently trending all over social media. The creative forces behind the song are the talented trio, Aditya Gadhavi, Achint, and Dhruv Viswanath. They collaborated with Coke Studio Bharat to bring out the song. After the hit track Pasoori, this song is taking all over the social media, and is played at parties, and weddings.

Reaction of netizens

Netizens shared their amazement in the comment section. Most of them wrote about how talented both sisters are. One user commented, "Funnn.. Saniya also too good." Another wrote, "Magnificent beauty with awesome dance moves! I sight you my baby doll!" "Floor sizzles when you dance, my girl," wrote another. One comment also reads, "Ohhh there you go !!! Waiting you to dance in it ! And you know what, you are the hottest and cutest at the same time. Just like phuljhari on the dance floor Love you my Baby. May Allah Bless you."

Read some of the comments here

