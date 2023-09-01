Watch: Sunil Gover's hilarious laundry Shenanigans; Calls it his favorite thing

Sunil Grover, a renowned comedian actor with a substantial fan base, is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. With an extensive tenure in showbiz, he has endeared himself to audiences through his exceptional acting prowess and uproarious performances. Sunil maintains an active presence on social media, frequently treating his fans to captivating pictures and humorous videos. Today, he once again left his followers in stitches with a delightful and humorous surprise!

Sunil Grover's new video:

Just an hour ago, Sunil Grover took to his social media handle and treated his fans and followers to a new video that had everyone in splits. In the video, the renowned Comedy Nights with Kapil star is seen engaging in a seemingly mundane task – washing clothes. Sunil Grover, sporting a white t-shirt and blue bermudas, hilariously washes his clothes in the old-fashioned Indian style. He captioned the post with a cheeky remark, saying, "Doing my fav thing."

Adding to the comical essence of the video, Sunil Grover chose to set it against the backdrop of AP Dhillon's popular song, "With You." Fans couldn't help but join in on the humor and flooded the comments section with their own funny takes. Some of the comments read, "Hostel boyz daily routine," "Safar enjoy karna koi inse seekhe," "Pocket check kr lena ho sakta hai kuch paise mil jaye," "Tussi great Sirji !! Can't help but fall in love with you !!" and many more.

With this amusing video, Sunil Grover has once again demonstrated why he's hailed as the king of comedy, adding a touch of hilarity to even the most everyday activities.

Sunil Grover's trajectory:

Sunil Grover kickstarted his career with the TV show Chala Lallan Hero Banne. As his talent shone through, he transitioned into the world of Bollywood, gracing the silver screen in a variety of films, including notable titles like Ghajini, Dev.D, Heropanti, Gabbar is Back, Bharat, Baaghi, GoodBye, and more.

Apart from his film ventures, Sunil Grover has been a prominent figure on television, featuring in shows like Gutur Gu, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, and Tandav.

His most recent appearance was in the web series United Kacche, which premiered on March 31st on Zee5. Sunil Grover's upcoming project is particularly exciting; he is set to grace the big screen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Jawan, promising another intriguing chapter in his illustrious career.

