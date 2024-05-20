Surbhi Chandna is enjoying her new phase of life and has been on cloud nine ever since she married her longtime boyfriend, Karan Sharma. While her travel escapades have been no less than a treat to her fans, recently, the actress opened up about how Karan Sharma keeps pushing her to work out and stay fit. On May 19, Surbhi started the 'AskScAnything' series and addressed the queries of her fans.

While a few people asked Surbhi about her diet plans and relationship with her husband, a netizen wanted to know the actress' tip for losing weight when the will to work out vanishes.

Surbhi Chandna reveals how she pushes herself to workout

A netizen dropped a query in the AskScAnything session that read, "How can I loose weight? Lost my will of work out." Addressing the same, Surbhi Chandna said, "I had to address this. This definitely is the same thing I face."

The actress continued, "There are days when I just don't get up or work out. There are days when I'm really motivated. But I tell you, what is really helping is, I think, people who you surround yourself with. It can be your partner, friend, somebody who really has to push you."

Sharing her story, the Ishqbaaz fame added, "I think in my case, Karan definitely pushes me to work hard and work out. And I kind of feel like, when you get in that cycle, you really start liking a lot more about yourself. Your skin starts showing results, and your body looks lovely. I think there are lots of things that happen."

Have a look at her response here:

Surbhi Chandna's marriage to Karan Sharma

Popular for her role as Anika in Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her boyfriend Karan R Sharma on March 2, 2024. The duo exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Jaipur. Taking to her social media handle, the actress has shared a few candid series of stunning photos from the wedding.

For the uninitiated, Surbhi made her acting debut in 2009 with a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has appeared in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin 5, and Sherdil Shergill among others.

