WATCH: Surbhi Jyoti, Krystle Dsouza twin in white as they show off their hilarious dance moves; Fans comment

Popular actresses Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle Dsouza are among the most well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. Both divas have carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience owing to their talent and fashion. Over the years, the actresses did numerous shows and won the hearts of the audience with their acting prowess. The actresses have also maintained active social media handles and often share a sneak peek of their personal and professional life.

Surbhi and Krystle's new reel:

A few hours ago, Surbhi Jyoti took to her social media handle and shared a reel with her fans and followers. In this clip, Surbhi and Krystle Dsouza are seen twinning in white tops and denim jeans as they show off their hilarious dance moves. Both are also seen donning their black sunglasses. Sharing this video, Surbhi wrote, "Insane believers of sanity #crazy." Several celebs dropped comments on Surbhi's video. Sehban Azim commented, "Hahahahaahaha nice! And the caption!" whereas Anita H Reddy also dropped a comment and wrote, "My cuties." Fans also showered love on the actresses.

Watch the video here-

Surbhi Jyoti's professional life:

Surbhi Jyoti started her acting career in television with the show Qubool Hai. She has also worked in numerous other TV shows like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na, Kach Diyan Wanga, Ishqbaaaz, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, etc. The actress was highly appreciated for her role in the show Naagin 3. She has also worked in numerous web series and music videos.

Krystle Dsouza's professional life:

Popular actress Krystle Dsouza rose to fame after essaying the lead role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai opposite Karan Tacker. Post this the actress climbed the success ladder and starred in several shows and films as well. Krystle has also been part of numerous other TV shows including Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Kasturi, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Brahmarakshas-Jaag Utha Shaitaan, Belan Wali Bahu, etc. She also did a guest appearances in numerous TV shows. She has worked in a popular star-studded movie, Chehre, and a web series named Fittrat. Chehre starred Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rhea Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

