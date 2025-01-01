WATCH: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta ties knot with longtime boyfriend Aditya Dube; actress looks regal in red lehenga
Jheel Mehta, who became a household name owing to her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sonu, is now married. She tied the knot with her longtime beau, Aditya Dube.
Remember Jheel Mehta, the OG Sonu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? The little girl has all grown up now and tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Aditya Dube. She shared a video from their wedding on social media, giving a glimpse into the royal and lavish affair. Although Jheel posted the clip on December 31, 2024, the couple reportedly got hitched on December 28.
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Jheel Mehta dropped the varmala video in a collaborative post. For her big day, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame opted for the traditional red colored lehenga and looked stunning in the striking ensemble. The heavily embellished outfit features beautiful motifs in light pink, green, and golden hues. Adorned with zari work, intricate embroidery, and embellishments, Jheel's lehenga appears rich and opulent.
Jheel styled her lehenga with a matching blouse (having a sweetheart neckline) and double dupatta. The sheer dupatta is adorned with beadwork and floral motifs. She tied up her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with heavy kundan jewelry, adding a touch of classic glamor.
On the other hand, Aditya Dube complemented the actress in a white sherwani and turban. The couple looked the happiest during the varmala ceremony. In the video, Aditya gets emotional when she sees her better half walking down the aisle while Jheel wipes his tears.
Take a look at the video here:
Showering love and blessings, netizens congratulated the couple on starting a new chapter. One of the fans expressed, "Man this is so wholesome congrats." Another one wrote, "Our favourite Sonu so happy for you."
For the unversed, Jheel Mehta was the first actress to play Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She was a part of the show from 2008 to 2012. In one of her videos, the actress-turned-businesswoman revealed that she and Aditya have been together since their school days.
