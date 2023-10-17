WATCH: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben attends Navratri celebrations

Everyone is currently soaking in the celebrations of Navratri. Celebrities are also busy attending events, performing Garba, and welcoming Goddess Durga. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani has recently attended Navratri celebrations in Mumbai. She was seen attending the event with her husband and daughter.

Disha Vakani attends Navratri celebrations

A fan page of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress took to social media to share a video that shows Disha Vakani attending Navratri celebrations. As she got out of the car in a yellow and pink lehenga, paps thronged her. She can be heard speaking in Gujarati that she would pose for the camera later. Her husband carrying their child in his arms, also accompanied her. She kept her hair open and wore a bindi to complete her look in a pink lehenga with a yellow blouse. Draping a pink and blue dupatta over the lehenga, the actress looked all ready for the celebrations.

Check out Disha Vakani's video from the Navratri celebrations here:

Disha Vakani's role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani is loved for her portrayal of the role of Daya Ben in the television drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The television drama is popular among audiences of all ages. However, viewers are currently missing their favorite actress on the show. In 2017, she took a break and went on maternity leave. Later in 2019, she returned for a special appearance but went on a break again as she delivered her second child in 2022. She has not returned to the show yet, but the producer Asit Modi assured the fans earlier this year that he is hopeful that Disha Vakani will return as Daya ben.

While everyone wants Disha Vakani to return as Daya bhabhi, Asit Modi also informed that he has started auditioning for other actresses to step into her shoes. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Only time will tell if we will see our favorite Daya bhabhi on screen again or a new face instead of her.

For the unversed, Dilip Joshi plays her onscreen husband on the show as Jethalal.

