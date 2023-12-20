WATCH: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's impromptu dance moves will make your day

The entertainment industry has several celeb couples, but when talking about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, none can deny the lively personality that makes them one of the most adored duos. The two keep sharing heartwarming pictures, leaving fans swooning with their snaps. This time, the couple shared a fun video as they danced together, shelling major relationship goals.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash jam on the latter's song

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash updated fans about her music video titled ‘Aidan Na Nach.’ The track is out, and people are dancing their heart out. Keeping up the trend, the actress grooves on her song with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The two look absolutely cute in their goofy appearances.

While Tejasswi is seen doing her steps from the song, Karan tries to copy her with a coffee mug in one hand. However, after a few moments, he does his own moves, giving out cute and funny vibes. The highlight of the short video clip posted by the Naagin actress on her social media is Karan’s impromptu moves, which feel so light-hearted to watch. Captioning the video, Tejasswi Prakash wrote, “Jamming .”

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Fans react to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s dance video

After Tejasswi dropped the video on her official social media handle, fans could not stop laughing and were left in stitches. In fact, Karan Kundrra also reacted to her post. The actor commented, “Oh good god.”

One of the comments read, “What a cute vibe. Hahahhaa love it @tejasswiprakash @kkundrra. Further, a fan wrote, “Kundrra ji yaar you're so cute.”

Have a look at some comments:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s love story

The two fell for each other during their time inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Unlike other relationships that drifted apart after the show, Tejasswi and Karan continue to grow stronger each day as a couple. This is the reason that the duo is considered one of the most lovely couples in the industry.

Both of them enjoy immense popularity and fan following. Recently, Tejasswi graced the dating reality show Temptation Island India, joining her boyfriend. Karan Kundrra as a guest.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ishqbaaz actress Shrenu Parikh and beau Akshay Mhatre make stunning entry into their Haldi ceremony