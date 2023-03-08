WATCH: Tejasswi Prakash drops a late Holi wish for her fans; Says 'I was a little busy but....'

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines for a while now owing to her talent and social media posts. The actress not only impresses the audience with her acting skills in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy show Naagin 6 but is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress wished a very happy Holi to her fans but she was a little late due to her busy schedule.

Tejasswi Prakash’s late Holi wish

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi posted a video of herself wishing her fans a happy Holi while she was travelling. She was quoted saying ‘Hi everybody! Wishing you all a very happy Holi. I know I am little late and sab rang mei bhang honge. And I was a little busy but I just wanted to wish you guys a very happy Holi and lots of love to you all.’ Well, it looks like this year the actress’ busy schedule did not let her celebrate the festival of colors.

Check out the wish here

Tejasswi Prakash career:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other well-known actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.

