WATCH Tejasswi Prakash enjoying her Sunday with a windy auto-rickshaw ride

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has become a household name owing to her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behavior. She never skips a chance to channel her inner diva and is often spotted in stylish outfits. Lately, Tejasswi has been dropping some stunning pictures on her social media handle and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Recently, the actress shared a video where she was enjoying the windy auto ride and looked super cute. Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a windy auto ride

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi shared a video of herself where she can be seen riding in an auto-rickshaw. The actress wore a white top which she paired with a denim jean and accessorised her look with a sling bag. While enjoying the windy ride, her hair looked perfect and her no-makeup look had our eyes on. Check out the video here:

Tejasswi Prakash career Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other top actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

