WATCH: Tejasswi Prakash is in love with her messy hair as she takes an autorickshaw ride in the city

Tejasswi Prakash is among the top actresses in the entertainment world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting chops. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. While the actress is slaying with her performance on the small screen, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Tejasswi often leaves her fans in awe with her style statements as she dishes major fashion goals with her looks. She shares every detail about her personal and professional life on social media with her followers.

Today, the Naagin 6 actress shared a video on her Instagram handle in which we can see Tejasswi is taking an auto rickshaw to reach somewhere. The actress looked beautiful in a blue jacket that she donned on a grey crop top. Tejasswi is in love with the breeze kissing her face and her messy hair during her ride. Sharing this, she wrote, "Morning sun, Morning ride, Morning puffy eyes."