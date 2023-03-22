WATCH: Tejasswi Prakash reveals the exact date she started dating Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples of the telly industry and their fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon them. The lovebirds enjoy a massive fan following on social media as they keep their fans updated about their whereabouts. Besides this, they never fail to express their love for each other in public. Their relationship was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 15. Even after the show, Tejasswi and Karan were going headstrong with their relationship until recently rumors of their breakup sparked which were later clarified by the couple. Well, now in a video surfacing online, the actress is seen revealing the exact date the lovebirds started dating.

Tejasswi Prakash reveals when she started dating Karan Kundrra

Recently in a video surfaced online, Tejasswi can be seen revealing how she started dating Karan Kundrra inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. It was a live video where the lovebirds where answering the questions of their fans. When one of the fans asked the actress about the exact date the couple started dating, Tejasswi replied ‘We started dating officially on October 24.’ She further added that it all started just after three weeks of entering the Bigg Boss house. Well, fans are always eagerly waiting to hear the wedding bells of the couple.

Here’s the video

About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Both Karan and Tejasswi fell in love when they were in the Bigg Boss 15 house and received immense love from the viewers. During the show, their fans gave them the Tejran title which became very popular now. Well, we love to see them together and can’t wait to hear the wedding bells.

On the professional front, Tejasswi is currently essaying her role in the supernatural show Naagin 6, Karan, on the other hand is essaying his role in the fantasy drama ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.’ Besides this, both of them have featured in several music videos.

ALSO READ: 'Because of you that we grow tenfold': Karan Kundrra breaks silence on breakup rumours with Tejasswi Prakash