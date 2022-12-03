WATCH: Tejasswi Prakash riding a cycle with balloons is the sweetest thing you will see on Internet today

Tejasswi Prakash has the purest hearts among all and her latest video from the streets riding a cycle is proof. The Bigg Boss 15 winner was spotted riding a cycle of a balloon seller on the sets. She enjoys a massive fan following across places. Tejasswi is super active in social media and always keeps her fans updated about her life. Tejasswi Prakash’s video is winning hearts

A cute video of Tejasswi riding a cycle full of balloons is going viral on social media. In the clip, she can be seen sporting a grey coloured simple kurti and leggings. She kept her hair open and looks very simple. Well, just after the video went viral fans started showing it love. Have a look:

Tejasswi Prakash’s latest Instagram post Tejasswi’s latest Instagram post is from her friend’s wedding. While sharing the happy pictures, she captioned, “My forever gang… mere yaar Ki shaadi @jasjeev92.” She can been posing with her beau Karan Kundrra in two of the clicks. Take a look:

Tejasswi Prakash career She is currently seen playing the role of female protagonist in Colors TV’s Naagin 6. She has contested in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She received wide recognition for her part in Swaragini and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.

