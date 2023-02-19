WATCH: Tejasswi Prakash turns up heat with her sultry look; Netizens question her caption game

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has become a household name owing to her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behavior. She never skips a chance to channel her inner diva and is often spotted in stylish outfits. Lately, Tejasswi has been dropping some stunning pictures and videos on her social media handle from her photoshoot. And every time she uploads them, it goes viral within the blink of an eye, owing to her beauty and fashion sense. Tejasswi Prakash shares a new video on viral song

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi shared a new reel video on the viral song ‘Dilbar.’ In the video, the actress can be seen donning a two piece sequinned set and looked stunning as she made different poses for the camera. She kept her hair wide open and went for minimal makeup. Sharing the video, Tejasswi wrote ‘You couldn’t handle me even if I came with instructions.’ As soon as she shared the video, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. However, a section of netizens took a dig at her captions as lately the actress has been posting weird one-liners. A user wrote ‘Kya hua Teju, your captions seems to be an indirect message for someone who's close to you ..par tu mast hai,’ while another one commented ‘Ye status ex k liye hai ya current k liye?’ Check out the video here

Tejasswi Prakash career Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other top actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

