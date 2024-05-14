Krushna Abhishek, popularly recognized for his comedy quotient, has been garnering appreciation for his sting in Kapil Sharma’s new venture, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Currently, he, along with his better half, Kashmera Shah, is spending personal time on vacation.

Just a few hours ago. Kashmera has dropped a video from her vacation with Krushna where they are seen cherishing their companionship and celebrating their love like a new couple. Scroll down to watch the full video.

Kashmera Shah drops adorable video

Kashmera and Krushna are currently on vacation in Los Angeles. Just a few hours ago, the actress shared a video that was a compilation of their cozy pictures and short clips from their vacation. The video radiated the fun that the couple had during their trip.

Captioning the video, Kashmera wrote, “Love is in the air. If you really want to get clarity, just go somewhere with someone you love and leave the world behind… there is no better medicine than true love… As they say.”

In the video, the couple appeared to be roaming the street to explore the city in casual attire. Shah was wearing a full-sleeved purple button-down shirt-look crop top with black checks on it. For the bottom, she wore slit trousers with black-and-white sports shoes. Krushna wore a white t-shirt with sky-blue jeans and sports shoes.

Responding to the post, Bakhtyar Irani reacted, “Wah wah...kya vichar hai (Wow! Your thoughts!).”

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, fans poured in their love for the couple. One of the users wrote, “Couple goals. Love you two together!!.” Another user wrote, “Most fabulous couple.” In the next comment, a user said that Krushna and Kashmera look beautiful together, and seeing them together makes him happy.

More about Kashmera-Krushna

The couple got married in 2013 after dating for a while. However, Kashmera was a Bollywood sensation, and Krushna was a struggling Bhojpuri actor at that time. When they started dating, Shah motivated The Great Indian Kapil Show star to start participating in television reality shows. Following her advice, Abhishek earned a lot of appreciation, fame, and stability in his life.

Today, the couple are proud parents of two sons. Recently, the whole family, including Ragini Khanna, Govinda, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah, came under one roof for Arti’s wedding festivities.

