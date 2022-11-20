WATCH: THIS is how Shehnaaz Gill spends time with her mom, fans call them 'cuties'

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her fun-filled and cheerful nature, leaves no stone unturned to treat her ardent fans by sharing glimpses of her personal life. The actress is known to be a fan's favorite celebrity as she often treats her fans cordially and has never thrown tantrums despite being one of the top actresses. Each day, the diva gives several reasons for fans to fall in love with her unfiltered behavior. Speaking about her personal life, Shehnaaz is close to her brother Shehbaz Badesha and is often spotted spending time with him. Now, the actress shared a glimpse of her happy time with her mom Parminder Kaur Gill on her social media. Shehnaaz Gill shares a video with her mom:

Recently, Shehnaaz treated her fans with a cute video, in which the actress can be seen grooving to a Punjabi song's beats with her mom. In this clip, we see Shehnaaz dressed up in a causal outfit and dancing to her heart's content with her mom. Sharing this video, Shehnaaz captioned, "enjoying with mom". Soon after this, fans were quick enough to flood her comment section with amazing compliments. One user wrote, "Such a cutest mother-daughter duo", while the other wrote, "Mummygill And Sanagill Rock". Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha also dropped a comment and wrote, "Two cuties" while actor Varun Sharma wrote, "Besssstttt".

Take a look at the video here-

Shehnaaz Gill's professional commitments: Shehnaaz Gill is venturing into the talk show and recently launched her chat show named ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’ on her Youtube channel. The first guest on her show was Rajkummar Rao, who appeared on the show to promote his film 'Monica O My Darling'. Shehnaaz and Rajkumar had a fun chat, and fans showered immense love on the video. Along with this, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Along with this, Shehnaaz has maintained quite an active presence on her social media handle and is often seen dropping pictures from her photoshoot, endorsing top-notch brands, singing songs in her melodious voice, attending events, and much more.

