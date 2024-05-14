Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known for playing Mrs. Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared a close bond with her late younger sister with special needs, Dimple. Lately, the actress has been mourning the loss of her younger sister, who passed away a month ago due to severe health issues. Jennifer expressed grief over the unfortunate happening, and was upset that she could not be with Dimple during her last minutes.

Remembering her sister, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress shared a heartbreaking note on social media. Jennifer also posted Dimple's past video and mentioned how the latter would keep numerous things in her purse.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal misses her sister

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shared Dimple's cutest and most adorable video. The actress wrote, "One month today since you passed...It was unimaginable what all she carried in her purse, she never left her purse any where, never allowed anyone to touch it...love you Dimpu... miss you."

Have a look at the video here:

In the video, Jennifer's younger sister is seen sitting on a bed and using her phone. She also has a red handbag close to her. Meanwhile, the actress teased her and asked Dimple to show what stuff she had in her bag. Initially, Dimple denied doing so but later took out things from her purse and showed them to Jennifer.

When did Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal lose her younger sister?

Jennifer lost her sister on April 13, 2024. Dimple was 45 years old at the time of her passing and was on a ventilator for a week before breathing her last. While talking to us, the actress revealed that she was flabbergasted and shattered when her husband informed her about Dimple's unfortunate death.

Bansiwal even mentioned how she was constantly in touch with her younger sister via video calls when the latter was admitted to the hospital. Reflecting on her sister's deteriorating health, Jennifer said that Dimple sometimes complained of toothaches, and other times she would have pain in her eyes and more.

For the uninitiated, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal played the character of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and had a controversial exit from the show.

