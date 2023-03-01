Watch Video: Actor Arjun Bijlani turns chef for a day on Outdoors With Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla has recently started his YouTube channel Outdoors With Abhinav Shukla. The TV actor is often seen sharing images from camping and sharing his love for the outdoors with his fans on Instagram. His love for adventure pushed him to participate in the stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerge as a semi-finalist. Recently, the actor shared a cooking video while camping with Arjun Bijlani.

The actor took to Instagram today to share a glimpse of camping outdoors with Arjun Bijlani and his son Ayaan for company. From the video, it can be seen, the actor preparing an avocado salsa chat dip, and Arjun joins him later. Abhinav Shukla shared the video with the caption, “One fun filled outdoor with @arjunbijlani @nehaswamibijlani and Ayan (The real Star) @deepforest_farms.” Abhinav also shares in the video that it is his wife Rubina’s favorite outdoor camping snack and they make it whenever they go camping. Arjun tells Abhinav, “Sahi hai, kitna kuch karta hai mera bhai.” After the preparation of the dish, they enjoy eating it but Arjun’s son refuses to take a bit.

Fans of the actors commented on the bonding between the two and requested a vlog. One of them wrote, “Happy to see your sweet friendship #Abhijun. Can we get a Vlog of this camping adventure?”

Arjun Bijlani’s career

Arjun Bijlani is well-known in the Indian television industry. In 2004, he began his career with the show Kartika. The actor rose to prominence with the show Left Right Left and has never looked back. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali - Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. He has also hosted shows such as India's Got Talent, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Arjun was most recently seen hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 alongside actress Sunny Leone.

