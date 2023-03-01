Watch VIDEO: Niti Taylor wins the internet with her ethereal looks; Fans can't stop gushing

Niti Talyor is one of the most renowned actresses in the television industry, who is known for her cute and innocent looks. She gained immense popularity for her character Nandini Murthy in MTV's show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The show gained immense popularity among youngsters and was renewed for 4 seasons. The first two seasons were aired on MTV India while the next two streamed online on Voot. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress has a huge fan following on social media and she keeps her fans updated with her amazing post and pictures.

Recently, she posted a video on her Instagram handle where she is wearing a beautiful baby pink lehenga along with traditional earrings and maangtika which makes her look ethereal.

"Celebrate yourself, Babygirl. No one knows what it takes to be YOU:heavy_heart_exclamation_mark_ornament: #trendingreels #reelitfeelit #instagramreels #balh2 #bts #prachikapoor with camera girl @iaanchalkhurana", the caption read.

About Niti Taylor

Niti made her television debut with the Sony TV show Pyar ka Bandhan in 2009 at the age of 15. She acted in several tv shows like Bade Ache Lagte Hai, Ghulaam, Ishqbaaz, and many more.

She got her big breakthrough after portraying the character of Nandini Murthy in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan opposite Parth Samthaan.

She also appeared in music videos like Parindey Ka Pagalpan and Cappuccino. Later she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with choreographer Akash Thapa but got eliminated in the semi-final round.

Currently, she is playing the lead role of Prachi Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Randeep Rai.



