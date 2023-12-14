WATCH: Vivek Dahiya surprises Divyanka Tripathi on her birthday; latter says, 'amazing birthday gift'

Divyanka Tripathi turns 39 today. The actress boasts an impressive career, including her breakthrough lead role In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Be it her impeccable acting skills or charming personality, Divyanka has made herself a popular place in the industry. As Divyanka celebrates her 39th birthday today, Vivek Dahiya gave her darling wifey a sweet surprise on her special day.

Vivek Dahiya's surprise dance for Divyanka Tripathi

Time and again, Vivek and Divyanka have reflected major and ideal relationship goals. While the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress enjoys her birthday, Vivek Dahiya has the sweetest surprise for her. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant planned a lovely and heartwarming dance act for the love of his life.

Talking to his social media, Vivek Dahiya and the squad dance to Dunki's song 'Lutt Putt Gaya.' The way he wishes his better half a 'Happy Birthday' is just melting our hearts. What adds more sweetness to his heartfelt wish is the adorable caption. Vivek Dahiya writes, "Happy birthday to this extra ordinary woman who likes to turn moments into adventures. You fill my heart with pride quite frequently. May the beam on your face never fade, and you continue to shine like a star. You are my strength and my weakness Mrs. Dahiya. Looking forward to spending time with you today doing things we do best :) @divyankatripathidahiya (Special Thanks to my lovely gang from Jhalak that made it possible)."

Advertisement

Watch Vivek Dahiya's dance here:

Divyanka Tripathi reacts to husband's surprise

After Vivek Dahiya posted the short clip, which shows him dancing effortlessly and expressing love to Divyanka Tripathi, the latter had so much to say to him. Pouring her thoughts in the comment section, the actress writes, "Oh my God! What an amazing birthday gift! I was truly not expecting anything this time since you were genuinely so busy. But taking out time to make this, these amazing people joining you in to make it further more special, this is the best birthday gift EVER! You are always full of amazing ideas honey! You set such high goals that I'm always trying to catch up with your birthday planning skills.

Mentioning the efforts of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 team, she adds, "Special note: Dear gang from Jhalak.... A heartfelt thanks to you all for your time. You have created a very precious memory for me that will stay in the vault of my heart forever!"

Have a look at her comment:

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Divyanka Tripathi: 5 quotes by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress that are too inspiring for all