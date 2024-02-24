After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, the participants have been socializing and joining various events. Just recently, they all came together to celebrate Jigna Vora's birthday. Additionally, in Dance Deewane 4, where Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit serve as judges, the Bigg Boss 17 contestants will make a special appearance as guests. They will engage in playful banter with the contestants and show their support to the participants of Dance Deewane.

Who is sadder than Abhishek Kumar?

In one of the promos, we see Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar marking their presence on the stage of Dance Deewane 4. Host Bharti Singh asks the actress, "Aapka favorite kaun hai aur kiska dance dekhna chahti hain (Who is your favorite and whose dance do you want to see?)." The Zid actress replies, "I'm a fan of all the three generations. Toh mujhe toh kisi ka bhi performance dikha do, main toh khush hi ho jaati hun (So, show me anyone's performance, I will be very happy)."

Mannara's mannerisms and speech are comically imitated by Bharti, causing laughter. The comedienne says, "Haaye yeh toh sab ki performance dekh ke khush ho jaati hai Bigg Boss (She becomes happy after seeing everyone's performance, Bigg Boss)." Seeing Bharti copying her style of saying things, Mannara, Madhuri, and others laugh with full heart.

Meanwhile, a little contestant asks the host Bharti about when will he get to perform. The popular comedienne mentions, "Jab Mannara didi band karegi bolna tab (When Mannara Didi stops speaking)." Further, two kids perform showcasing their energetic moves and various flips.

They also include some aerial act elements in their performance that make judges Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty give a shoutout to them during the kids' act. The Dhadkan actress gives a standing ovation whereas the Udaariyan actor runs towards them and plants a sweet peck on their cheeks.

Impressed and amazed by the little boys' stunning dance act, Suniel Shetty also claps with full delight. As they end their act, one of the kids manages to continue his expression even after everyone arrives on the stage. Suniel joins him and copies his style, while Madhuri also does the same. The former requests the little boy to say something to which he answers, "Kya bolu (What should I say?)."

Bharti Singh comes up with an idea and asks him, "Chalo, Mannara didi ko ek shayari toh suna do. Fatafat, jaldi karo beta (Come on, tell a shayari to Mannara Didi. Hurry up son)." The kid says, "Jis kaam ko meri maa mana kar de, uss kaam ko nahi karta main; ek aur kaam hai ki, kisi papa ki pari pe nahin marta main (I do not do any work which my mother forbids; There is one more thing, I do not get impressed by any girl who calls themselves their father's fairy)."

Listening to the shayari, the comedienne comments, "Bechare pe lagta hai pichchle janam ka iska dil toota hua hai jo abhi nikal rahin hain cheezein (Poor guy seems to have a broken heart from his past life and things are coming out now)." She further adds, "Main sochti thi ki Abhishek hi jyada dukhi hai, tumse bhi jyada hai (I thought that Abhishek was sad, but he is more)." The Udaariyaan actor laughs after listening to her remark.

The video has the caption, "Mannara aur Abhishek ki powerful jodi aayi hai karne support dance ke no.1 duo Yuvraj aur Yuvansh ko. Dekhiye #DanceDeewane, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @jiocinema par (The powerful pair of Mannara and Abhishek has come to support dance ke no.1 duo Yuvraj and Yuvansh. Watch #DanceDeewane, every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm, only on #Colors and @jiocinema)."

Have a look at the promo:

