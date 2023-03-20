WATCH: Why Bharti Singh feels son Laksh broke her trust? Says 'Kisko aapna dard sunau'

Comedian Bharti Singh is a popular name in the showbiz world who enjoys a massive fan following in real life as well as on social media owing to her unique talent. Besides this, she keeps her fans updated with her everyday life as she shares videos from her shoots and with her son, Laksh aka Golla. Her fun banter with hubby, Haarsh Limbachiyaa is something the viewers enjoy a lot and very often we can see them sharing funny videos with each other. Recently, Bharti shared an adorable video of her son kissing his father’s photo and penned a funny caption.

Bharti Singh shares a funny video of her son

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bharti shared a funny video of her son Golla where he was seen kissing his father Haarsh’s photo. Sharing the video, the comedian revealed her pain of not getting that much attention from his little boy even though the mother-son duo spend the most time. Along with the video, Bharti wrote ‘Ye Bacche ne mera vishwaas thod diya hai pura din mere sath rehta hai aur papa @haarshlimbachiyaa30 ko miss karta rehta hai kissiya karta rehta hai 1 saal ka hone aa rha hai abhi tak mummy nahi bola main kya karu kaha jaau kisko aapna dard sunau.’ As soon as she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

Check out the video here

About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh has been a part of several popular reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Along with that, she even hosted numerous award shows and made the audience laugh with her hilarious acts. Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti revealed that she is doing a cameo role with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

