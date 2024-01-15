WATCH: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod looks gorgeous in pink lehenga; Rupali Ganguly reacts

Popular actress Pranali Rathod has been a fan favorite celebrity ever since she stepped in to essay the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her exceptional performance and good looks were applauded by the viewers. The actress took an exit from the show after it underwent a leap. However, Pranali Rathod has kept her fans hooked to her social media profile as she keeps sharing glamorous photos on her Instagram handle and never fails to surprise her fans.

Pranali Rathod looks gorgeous in ethnic wear:

Just a few hours ago, Pranali Rathod took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans and followers on her Instagram handle. In this video, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is seen flaunting her gorgeous pink heavily embellished lehenga, her mesmerizing makeup, and her entire stunning look. To enhance her look, she tied her hair into a long braid and donned accessories that complemented her lehenga.

Pranali shared this appreciation post for her fans as she gained 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Sharing this video, Pranali captioned, "Beyond Grateful #2.2M."

Watch Pranali Rathod's video here-

Celebs shower love on Pranali Rathod

As soon as the actress shared this video on her Instagram handle, fans, colleagues and friends flooded the comments section of the post with their amazing compliments. Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly wrote, "Awwwwwww my Pranupie (heart emoticon)." Karishma Sawant commented, "OMG (heart emoticon)," while Yogendra Vikram Singh wrote, "Beautiful," and so on the comments continued.

About Pranali Rathod's professional life:

Pranali Rathod became a household name due to her stint in the longest-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this show, she was paired with Harshad Chopda, who played the role of Abhimanyu. Their on-screen chemistry became a huge hit among the fans.

The actors took an exit from the show as the show introduced a generation leap. Post their exit, Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shivam Khajuria stepped in to play the lead roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

