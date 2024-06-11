WATCH: Young Shakti Arora’s first audition clip before he got famous with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Fans of the popular television series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are sad to see one of their favorite lead actors, Shakti Arora leave the show. To cheer them up, we are here to treat them to a nostalgic surprise today as actor Shakti Arora's first audition clip surfaced online. The video, which has quickly gone viral, showcases the actor's early days in the industry and offers a rare glimpse into his journey.

Shakti Arora’s first audition clip

In the clip, a young Shakti Arora can be seen wearing a black blazer over a tee shirt and delivering his lines with a mix of nervous energy and raw talent. In the footage, where he is asking for a girl’s hand for marriage, his dedication and potential shine through. He lays out his terms for the marriage and asks if the girl is ready to get married to him.

Watch Shakti Arora’s audition clip here:

Arora, who is now a household name thanks to his role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has won over audiences with his performances and charismatic screen presence. He essays the character of one of the leads, Ishaan Bhosale opposite actress Bhavika Sharma.

Shakti Arora on his exit from Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In a recent conversation with us, Shakti Arora expressed his surprise at the news of the serial taking a leap. While he made his peace with his exit, he mentioned that this serial was the high point of his career.

"I really needed a good show to bounce back and with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, I could do that. I don't have any qualms about the decision taken as I respect that it was all in the favour of the show that we all love," said the actor.

About Shakti Arora’s career

Shakti Arora's rise to fame has been marked by a series of notable roles in popular TV shows. Before his current stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, he was known for his performances in Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Kundali Bhagya where he garnered a loyal fanbase.

