WATCH: Zaid Darbar surprises wife Gauahar Khan with proposal; reveals DETAILS of proposing to her for first time

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are enjoying their marital bliss as well as their journey of parenthood. The couple often share adorable pictures with their one-year-old son Zehaan. However, recently, when the duo went on a family trip along with their son, they made sure to have some quality time with each other. Zaid decided to pamper his wife with a beautiful surprise, which left Gauahar teary-eyed.

Zaid Darbar's big surprise for Gauahar Khan

As the couple enjoyed their getaway to a different city, Zaid Darbar planned a surprise all the way long for his lady love, Gauahar Khan. He planned to surprise Gauahar with a beautiful pool-side set-up while he knelt to propose to the Ishqzaade actress.

Zaid chose a beautiful family portrait to be kept near the corner where he planned to surprise Khan. Darbar made sure to include things like a handwritten note to a lovely cake for his wife.

Take a look at a glimpse of Zaid Darbar's surprise for Gauahar Khan HERE:

Gauahar Khan got emotional seeing Zaid Darbar's surprise

Zaid Darbar got a blindfolded Gauahar Khan towards the special corner, which he decorated with balloons and their family pictures, and knelt, asking Gauahar to open her blindfold. As Gauhar saw the set-up and her hubby dearest kneeling, she was left in awe and got emotional.

Advertisement

Zaid further removed a piece of paper and said some beautiful lines for Gauahar, which she was pleased to hear.

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan recalled their first proposal

In the special vlog, Zaid also revealed that he got a fever when he was planning to propose to the Bigg Boss 7 winner for marriage for the first time, and now, when he planned the same, his wife was unwell with a fever, cold, and cough. Zaid added that while he was fit this time around for the proposal, he felt the same amount of nervousness.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bigg Boss 7’s Gauahar Khan mesmerizes fans with timeless elegance in red ruched outfit