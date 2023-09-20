'We are blessed with a Baby GIRL': Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announce arrival of their first child

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, known for their individual achievements in the entertainment industry, have now embarked on an extraordinary journey as a couple. Rahul, celebrated for his melodious voice, and Disha, a talented actress, have consistently won hearts with their talents. However, today, on September 20th, the power couple embarked on a new and profoundly beautiful chapter in their lives as they welcomed a precious addition to their family. Yes, you read that right. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl.

Just a few moments ago, Rahul Vaidya took to social media to share their joy with the world. In a heartwarming Instagram post, he posted an adorable photo of a baby elephant. The caption read, "We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well!" Rahul went on to express his heartfelt gratitude to their gynecologist, Dr. Dhrupti Dedhia, who played a pivotal role in their journey from conception to birth. He also extended his special thanks to their family and the team at the hospital for providing them with the best possible delivery experience. He wrote, "We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby"

Since revealing their pregnancy news, Rahul and Disha have been sharing glimpses of their beautiful journey with their fans on social media. Their posts and updates have been met with an outpouring of love and blessings from their devoted followers. It was on May 19 that the couple announced the news of pregnancy to their fans through an adorable post on social media. The fans have eagerly awaited this special moment. Their little one arrived on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

A few days back, the couple shared their thought and how they are awaiting the arrival of the little one. They shared, "Each time we feel the baby’s movements, it hits us that we are going to be parents soon. It is such an incredible feeling. We are excited and waiting to see if it’s a boy or a girl. If it is a girl, we already have a name in mind. If it is a boy, I’m sure we’ll come up with something nice."

