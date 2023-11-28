'We are expecting TWINS': Rubina Dilaik makes revelation in 9th month of pregnancy; opens up about challenges

Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik has been counting days until she welcomes her first baby or we can say, babies. In her new vlog, Rubina announced the news to her viewers and informed them that she and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, are expecting TWINS. Yes, you read that right! The actress shared more details about learning about this joyous news of being pregnant with twins, her and Abhinav Shukla's reaction etc. in her new vlog.

Rubina Dilaik shares the news with her fans:

In her new vlog, Rubina Dilaik announced the exciting news and said, "I wish to share with you that we are expecting twins." She said she wants to share the journey of her twin pregnancy, the challenges she faced and the experience she had during this journey. As Rubina is in her ninth month, she disclosed to her fans how she and Abhinav learned about her twin pregnancy.

Learning about being pregnant with TWINS:

The Bigg Boss 14 fame informed her fans that Abhinav Shukla was in disbelief to know about this when they first saw their babies through the ultra scan. Rubina shared that when they left the doctor's clinic and headed to their home, they didn't speak to each other at all. She stated that they were unable to digest the news of being pregnant with two babies. The actress said that it took time to sync in the news, and after reaching home they realised that they didn't speak one word to each other.

Rubina reveals doctor suggested not to disclose the news:

Rubina revealed, "The next day, we had blood tests and the doctor called us again to the clinic. The doctor explained to us that we have to be extremely careful. We didn't inform our family first three months as the doctor asked us to be extremely careful. The babies can cross healthily first 12 weeks, and for that, we have to hold our reins and ask us not to share this with anyone. Because there are many chances when one of the fetuses perishes."

Rubina talks about the first trimester:

Rubina explained how the first trimester was stressful as they couldn't share this joyful news with their close friends. She mentioned that they wanted to be medically sure in the first three months that their twins are healthy and survived so that they could share this news. She added, "Only I know how those three months have been." The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame shared that the doctor informed them that multiple pregnancies face a little more complication and everything has to be done very cautiously.

Rubina revealed how the first three months are crucial as the highest miscarriages happen in those three months. She shared that these thoughts were running in her mind. After three months, when Rubina did her scan they finally got to know that their twins are doing well. She expressed how she and Abhinav were relieved when they returned after this scan.

Rubina recalled those three months and said that it was stressful as she was working and battling with nausea, food diversions, mood swings etc. Rubina revealed how her gynaecologists prepared her that she will deal a little more with all this as she is carrying twins.

Rubina opened up about the precautions and challenges:

Rubina mentioned how she can't compare whether a single pregnancy is easy or a twin pregnancy is easy. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame stated that after 4-5 months she started having back issues. She said she has been following a strict diet because the risk of gestational diabetes and high blood pressure is very common.

Rubina said that she is following a strict diet, while in a normal pregnancy, the woman visits the doctor once a month, Rubina said she visits the doctor in 15 days because the doctor has to ensure both the babies are growing healthy. She said that she gets tired very soon and never experienced this before pregnancy.

Rubina revealed how twin pregnancy has a disadvantage in that one may have a pre-term birth. She explained that if natural pregnancy completes 39 weeks there is a chance that after 37 weeks twins are born. She explained if there is a pre-term delivery there are chances that organs are not developed, and one has to be extra cautious. She confessed how these thoughts keep bothering her at all times.

Rubina shared that she feels tired easily and has started sweating a lot as her body temperature is constantly high. She revealed that she soaked her feet in cold water 3-4 times in one and a half months and even took cold showers to beat the temperature of her body.

Rubina's first reaction:

After discovering the news of being pregnant, Rubina mentioned she was surprised as she and Abhinav had been trying for 2 years but they then decided to take a break because it was getting stressful as they were also busy with their work lives. She then decided to take the blood test to confirm. Rubina also shared that everyone including her friends tells her that she is carrying baby boys.

