'We got fixed': Kumkum Bhagya fame Shabir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi Kaul attend Coldplay concert with their kids; Watch 'surreal' videos

It seems like the entire nation is immersed in the magic of Coldplay—not just the public but our favorite television stars as well! Shabir Ahluwalia, who is best known for his stint on Kumkum Bhagya, and his wife Kanchi Kaul recently marked their attendance at the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad held on January 26, 2025. The concert was only their second time witnessing the band bringing up the fun but also an attempt to create unforgettable memories.

The television couple went to the concert with their kids and shared glimpses of the magical experience on social media. Calling it "one of the best days of our lives," the duo highlighted its significance as a memorable night. Kanchi took to her Instagram handle to share multiple videos and photos from the Coldplay concert. From dancing their hearts out to enjoying the vibe, the duo and their kids seemed to have a "surreal experience."

Expressing her delight, Kanchi wrote, "Attending Coldplay for the second time… but THIS!!! The stadium, the music, a hundred and fifty thousand voices united in song and love … the VIBE … the energy —absolutely magical. We got fixed, the lights guided us home, but sharing this surreal experience with MY UNIVERSE my not-so-littles , made it euphoric, overwhelming, and truly one of the best days of our lives."

She also wrote, "The core memory had to be made with them And Im so Proud that the most unforgettable concert of my life happened right here in INDIA! A place that somehow always felt a bit underwhelming for moments like this—until last night. THE STADIUM!!! Mammoth !!"

For Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, and their kids, the concert was more than just a night out; it was a cherished memory that would stay etched in their hearts forever. Kanchi reflected on how the experience had touched their souls, emphasizing that this magical evening would always be a part of their family's story.

