Wedding on the cards for Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav? Here's what we know

Elvish Yadav, the renowned YouTuber, is currently at the pinnacle of his career, having recently triumphed in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Right from his entry into the show, Yadav captivated the audience with his authentic persona. His victory marked a historic milestone, as he joined the competition as a wild card entrant and emerged as the winner. In a recent vlog, he came tantalizingly close to introducing his girlfriend to the world, leaving fans intrigued about the possibility of a future wedding.

Did Elvish Yadav spill wedding beans? Here's what we know:

Today, Elvish Yadav treated his YouTube audience to a vlog showcasing his visit to Chandigarh for recent shoots. Throughout the vlog, he offered glimpses of his day, which included a belated birthday celebration and a toast to his success with his friends from Chandigarh. As the vlog approached its end, Yadav dropped an irresistible hint, saying, “Yaar iss baar jhoot nahi bol raha. Bandi aa rahi hai usse mil lena, mera matlab Bhabhi se mil lena. Aaj milva hi deta hu, dikha hi deve hai vlog m.Aaj aan do ek baari, dikhayi denge. Done hogya. (This time, I'm not lying. She's coming to meet, I mean, your sister-in-law. Today, I'll introduce her, and you'll see it in the vlog. Come on, let's make it happen today. It's a done deal.)”

Elvish Yadav took an interesting turn in his vlog by playfully admitting, “Guys maine aaj fir bewkoof bana diya tumhara. Unn ne mana kardi, kehdi maine nahi dikhna camere m. Keh rahi hai mai dikhungi sidhi shaadi vale stage pe. Maine kaha chlo thik hai, done. (Guys, I fooled you again today. She declined, saying she didn't want to appear on camera. She's insisting on making her debut on the wedding stage only. I said, Alright, done.) This enigmatic statement has only fueled the speculation surrounding his impending marriage.

While Elvish has neither confirmed nor denied any wedding plans, his fans remain on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the day he chooses to share this exciting news.

About Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav rose to fame during his time in Bigg Boss OTT 2 where he arose as the winner. He recently marked his 26th birthday with a lavish celebration in Dubai, where he partied with friends on a luxurious yacht.

In addition to his reality show success, Elvish also ventured into the world of music with his debut music video Hum Toh Deewane. This love anthem features the stunning actress Urvashi Rautela.

