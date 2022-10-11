Wedding on the cards? Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra spotted after family photoshoot- WATCH

Today, on his birthday, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted in the city post a family shoot. The duo donned casual outfits and Karan even had a fun banter with the paparazzi as he walked towards his car. When asked what Tejasswi gifted him on his birthday, Karan replied, "She is dating me that itself is a gift for me." Karan's family photoshoot with Tejasswi has created a lot of buzz amongst Tejran fans. In the comment section of this video, fans are seen expressing their excitement and asking the duo about their marriage plans.

Karan Kundrra , the heartthrob of television is celebrating his 38th birthday today, October 11. On this occasion, the actor is receiving heartfelt wishes from his colleagues, friends, and fans. Karan's girlfriend and actress Tejasswi Prakash left no stone unturned to make his special day a memorable one. She organized a birthday party for Karan which was attended by close family members. Tejasswi also penned a heartfelt note for Karan and shared some mushy pictures with him on social media.

Watch the video here-

Tejasswi and Karan's love for each other has been the talk of the town post their Bigg Boss 15 stint. The two met on this reality show and fell in love and since then, they are inseparable and swooned many hearts with their chemistry. Their ardent fans are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. Tejasswi and Karan are often asked about their marriage plans and but they have never officially announced it. Now, this family photoshoot has left their fans more excited.

Karan and Tejasswi's career:

Karan has been a part of several shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was last seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

On the professional front, Tejasswi started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal. Tejasswi also has her Marathi film titled 'Mann Kasturi Re' slated to release on November 4, 2022.

Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash's birthday wish for boyfriend Karan Kundrra will reinstate your faith in love; PICS