Jasmin Bhasin, known for her roles in TV series like Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak gained popularity after her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. She is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry.

Jasmin maintains an active social media presence. Recently, the actress shared a thought-provoking post on her Instagram story.

Jasmin Bhasin shares a thought-provoking post

The Bigg Boss 14 fame took to her Instagram handle and shared words of wisdom by resharing a post on her Instagram story. The quote reads, “Before arguing ask yourself, is this person…mentally mature enough to grasp a different perspective.”

Such reflections resonate deeply in a world where disagreements are common, offering a gentle reminder to approach with empathy and understanding.

This is not the first time that the Tashan-e-Ishq actress posted inspiring notes. Jasmin often keeps sharing such quotes on her social media.

Jasmin Bhasin’s mother hospitalized

Earlier, the Naagin 4 actress shared some pictures from a hectic and tough week. The pictures showed her working hard in Jaipur for a shoot, spending time with family, and dealing with her mother's health emergency. Jasmin Bhasin updated her fans about her mother’s health on social media.

She wrote in the caption, “Dump from one of the most hectic and anxious week of my life !! From shooting at 51 degrees in Jaipur, meeting an old school friend with who I grew up with, to traveling to Kota, having quick lunch with family and coming back and reaching Delhi for an event appearance to reaching back to my mommy darling for her heart emergencies.”

More about Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin entered the entertainment industry through the Tamil film Vaanam and has since appeared in several South Indian movies like Beware of Dogs and the Telugu film Veta. She gained recognition for her roles in popular TV series such as Tu Aashiqui, Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Jasmin has also showcased her versatility in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She made her debut in Punjabi cinema with the comedy-drama Honeymoon, alongside Gippy Grewal, and is set to feature in upcoming films like Carry on Jatta 3 and Warning 2.

